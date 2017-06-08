Donald Trump Jr. tweeted during the Comey testimony Thursday that Comey should have “actually followed procedure & the law” when he was the FBI director.

Comey testified that he wishes he had been “stronger” when Trump hinted at him to suspend the Michael Flynn investigation because Flynn “is a good guy.”

At the time, Comey responded, “I agree he’s a good guy,” explaining to the Senate Intel committee that he was trying to show the president that he did not agree the investigation should be dropped.

Now, Comey believes he could have been “stronger” in that moment and told the president that the conversation they were having was inappropriate.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to blast Comey’s comments, writing, “So if he was a “Stronger guy” he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?”

So if he was a “Stronger guy” he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter