Writer Kurt Eichenwald attends the "The Informant" benefit screening at the Ziegfeld Theatre on September 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/Getty Images)   

Eichenwald Forgets To Close Hentai Porn Tab On His Laptop

9:47 AM 06/08/2017

Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald unveiled his love for hentai porn Wednesday when he forgot to close a tab on his laptop before taking a photo of the screen.

Eichenwald first tweeted a photo of a sign someone allegedly sent to his house that read, “DANGER: EVIL JEWS IN CHARGE.”

Arrived at my house today. 2 points:
1. Guys, u don’t scare me. Ur pathetic.
2. Again, Im not Jewish. I’m Episcopal. Not like it matters. pic.twitter.com/m7cfjLJQWu

— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

When one Twitter user tried to photoshop the sign, Eichenwald tweeted another picture of it in front of his laptop screen.

The problem?

Hr forgot to close a pretty disgusting tab on his computer first.

Did you spot it?

Screen Shot Kurt Eichenwald Hentai Laptop (June 7, 2017)

To the right of a tab that reads, “Tucker Carlson’s downward spiral,” Eichenwald has another tab opened labeled, “8-Chiku [English, Uncensored, 212 pictures]…”

The Daily Caller searched for the webpage so that you don’t have to, and it turns out Eichenwald was viewing some hentai porn before he snapped the photo of that flyer.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a public figure has forgotten to rid their laptop of porn before sharing the screen online. In 2016, a screenshot posted to the Mike Webb for Congress Facebook page included pages labeled “LAYLA RIVERA TIGHT BOOTY” and “IVONE SEXY AMATEUR.”

Webb claimed he was testing to see if he his computer had a virus–we wonder what excuse Eichenwald will give for his gaffe.

