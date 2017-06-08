EXCLUSIVE: White House Orders House Members To Defend Trump On Cable News Following Comey Hearing

The White House is demanding Republican House members appear on cable news networks to defend President Donald Trump following former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligent Committee Thursday.

The administration felt members of the lower chamber were not doing enough to push back against Democrats’ allegation the president obstructed justice by asking Comey to back off looking into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to GOP sources.

A source close to the administration told The Daily Caller News Foundation the White House is demanding members appear on Fox, MSNBC and CNN, adding the president is “obsessing and watching every channel.”

During the hearing, Comey — who was fired by the president in early-May — said he believes he was terminated from his position “because of something about the way I was conducting the Russia investigation was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and he decided to fire me because of that.”

Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, blasted Comey for making “unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president,” and argued the former FBI director’s testimony confirmed Trump didn’t attempt to impede the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“As the Committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not leaked during the long course of these events,” he said in a statement. “As he said yesterday, the President feels completely vindicated and is eager to continue moving forward with his agenda with this public cloud removed. Thank you.”

TheDCNF has reached out to the White House press office and is awaiting a response.

