Obama Continues In His Unprecedented Break From Traditional Presidential Politics

Former President Barack Obama resumed attacks on President Donald Trump Wednesday, continuing unprecedented level of critiques from a former president.

The former president recently warned the public about the “appeals of authoritarianism” and cautioned people looking for “control and certainty” to pursue a leader who “suggested rolling back the rights of others.” Obama made the statements in a Montreal speech earlier this week, according to CNN.

Obama made a striking break with historical precedent when he openly opposed the president, marking the shortest amount of time any former president openly criticized the current administration. Former President Jimmy Carter took second place, with only a year.

The former president is developing a long history of criticizing Trump’s actions. He started only two weeks into the new administration by using a spokesman to slam the president’s executive order that severely limited travel from seven nations that had substantial connections to terrorism.

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement published January 18.

Obama also called Trump a “bullshitter” after a phone call shortly after the election. Then-president-elect Trump called to discuss the amount of respect he had for the outgoing president. “He’s nothing but a bullshitter,” Obama told friends shortly after the call concluded.

The 44th President of the United States most recently slammed the president for ordering the country’s exit from the Paris Climate Agreement last Thursday.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said in June.

“I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got,” he continued.

Even former First Lady Michelle Obama got into the fray, attacking the president’s reversal of her crowning achievement: making school lunches smaller and healthier.

“You have to stop and think, Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you, and why is that a partisan issue?” Obama said at the annual summit of the Partnership for a Healthier America. “Why would that be political?”

The president signed an order that eases restrictions that previously demanded whole-wheat grains, fat-free milk, and low-sodium options. School districts with budgetary concerns are now able to apply for waivers for such requirements that are granted by individual state governments.

