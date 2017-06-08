RNC Plans To Attack Senate Democrats With 60-Person Team

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is dedicating 60 staffers to work on a political offensive during the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing with former FBI Director James Comey Thursday.

The staffers are working to combat congressional Democrats and Comey himself, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The move is a stark contrast from the administration’s response. President Donald Trump planned to live tweet during the hearing, according to a report from Washington Post reporter Bob Costa.

“It’s the RNC’s top priority to support and defend the White House,” the RNC’s communications director, Ryan Mahoney said in an official statemen. “We’ve built a robust operation to ensure we’re doing that effectively.”

The Republican effort includes a “rapid response team” that will use Democratic senator’s past statements against them. The party’s full press and digital messaging teams are also expected to be on high alert during the entirety of the hearing according to the report.

Pro-Trump group Great America Alliance launched an anti-Comey ad that labels the former director a “showboat,” mirroring language that the president used in a meeting with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].