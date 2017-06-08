Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said at a hearing Thursday that he found James Comey’s testimony to be “disturbing,” despite only having the former FBI director’s opening statement.

Comey released his opening statement ahead of his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, explaining the events leading up to his firing.

Warner apparently thought this was enough, even without questioning on behalf of the Senate, to make a determination that Trump was guilty of severe wrongdoing.

“As the director of the FBI, Mr. Comey was ultimately responsible for conducting [the Russian] investigation,” Warner said, before alleging Trump fired Comey over the investigation. “Which may explain why now you’re sitting as a private citizen.”

“The testimony that Mr. Comey has submitted for today’s hearing is very disturbing,” Warner continued. “For example, on Jan. 27, after summoning Director Comey to dinner, the president appears to have threatened the Director’s job while telling him, ‘I need loyalty.'”

WATCH:

If this is any indication of how the rest of the hearing will go, expect fireworks.

Follow Amber on Twitter