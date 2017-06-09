Congress Demands Comey Memos

Two congressional committees in the House and Senate called for memos and notes created by former FBI director James Comey of conversations he had with President Trump to be shared with their members.

A bipartisan group of Senate Judiciary Committee members, spearheaded by Chairman Chuck Grassley, requested that Daniel Richman, a friend of Comey’s, to hand over any memos the former director shared with him to be released to the media.

“In a letter last night to Richman, Grassley, along with Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein and Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse, called on Richman to provide the memos to the Judiciary Committee to assist with its oversight of the Justice Department and FBI,” a statement from the Judiciary Committee said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Conaway and Ranking Member Adam Schiff asked Comey to request any notes or memoranda he has that detailed discussions he had with President Trump. In addition, they asked White House counsel Don McGahn on Friday to confirm if any tapes exist, and if so, to provide them for the committee by June 23.

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday that he gave copies of his memos that described his interactions with Trump to Richman to distribute to the media, hoping it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

In his testimony, Comey claimed he would urge Richman to release the memos. Portions of one of the memos were reported in The New York Times shortly after Trump fired Comey as FBI director.

