NASA Pervs Called Their Porn ‘Art,’ Enjoyed Role-Playing As Children

At least a dozen NASA employees have been caught watching porn at the office since 2015 by the agency’s Inspector General (IG), including several with images of children in sexual situations, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.

The government employees resigned or retired to avoid termination in some cases, IG reports show. The probes were often initiated after investigators noticed search terms used on NASA’s network that suggested child exploitation. The reports were received through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

A NASA intern faced four months in prison after downloading child porn on the agency’s network, TheDCNF previously reported. (EXCLUSIVE: Feds Wouldn’t Prosecute NASA Intern Caught Downloading Kiddie Porn)

Another employee retired after getting caught with thousands of images of young girls in provocative poses – two of which were pornographic. Officials at NASA knew about his sexual attraction to underage girls, but granted him a security clearance anyway. (EXCLUSIVE: Known Perv With ‘Emotional Problems’ Got NASA Security Clearance, Then Caught With Child Porn)

Below are examples of additional NASA employees and contractors who viewed porn during work hours, or discussed child exploitation over the agency’s network.

NASA Contractor Had 13,000 Pornographic Pictures On His Government Computer

Investigators discovered “approximately 333 photographs of what appears to be adult pornography” on a NASA contractor’s government-issued computer, a November 2016 IG report said. Additional probing revealed another 13,000 pornographic images.

“There was one photograph that appeared to depict a nude female minor at the beach,” the report said. The age for nude females in 55 more photos couldn’t be determined.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “reported that none of the 56 photographs depicted known victims of sexual exploitation of children,” the report said. The employee ultimately resigned.

NASA Contractor Calls His Porn ‘Art’

A contracted employee working for the space agency downloaded more than 1,000 images of “adult pornography or sexually explicit material” on his NASA computer, which he viewed during work hours, a November 2015 IG report said.

“Many of the files were located in a folder created by the user, on the user’s profile ‘Desktop’ folder, indicating that they were accessible and in plain-view when the computer Desktop was visible,” the report continued.

The employee “admitted to looking at photographic images of nude women while at work and during work hours,” but “he did not understand that the material he was viewing was considered pornography,” the IG report said. The employee said he considered it “art.”

The contractor, SAIC, took “appropriate and immediate action,” and the individual was no longer a SAIC employee, but it’s unclear if he was fired.

NASA Employee Searched For NSFW Terms, Indicated Child Exploitation

Investigators discovered a contracted NASA employee was visiting websites with domain names that “appear to contain pornography and search terms commonly associated with the sexual exploitation of children,” a July 2015 IG report said.

“The search terms include: Male Ejaculation Boys, Boy Premature Ejaculation, Tiny Teen Deep Throat,” the report continued.

Investigators found the employee did not view any child pornography. He ultimately had his NASA network access revoked – nearly one year after his searches were discovered – though it’s unclear how he could work without it.

“The time frame mentioned above relates to conducting the investigation to include digital analysis of all media,” NASA IG Executive Officer Renee Juhans told TheDCNF.

NASA Employee Pretends To Be A Child While Having Sex With Other Men

A NASA employee and another individual discussed “what appeared to be associated with the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors” over email, a March 2015 IG report said.

Four individuals in total, including the NASA employee, discussed their sexual desires toward children in emails and chats on NASA’s network. The NASA official “participated in role-playing as children while engaging in sexual intercourse with other adult males,” the report said.

Investigators, however, found no nude photos of children. The official would have been fired had he not taken action that was redacted from the report.

A spokesman for NASA did not respond to TheDCNF’s requests for comment.

Follow Ethan on Twitter. Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].