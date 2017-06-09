Pelosi Invokes Founders On Her Way To Defending Huge Federal Bureaucracy [VIDEO]

Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday and invoked the spirit of the Founding Fathers on a segment covering the James Comey hearings and President Donald Trump.

Host Joe Scarborough introduced Pelosi as “The speaker to be,” and commented on how the Trump era has been fraught with attacks on long-standing institutions coupled with great uncertainty.

That’s when Pelosi started feeling patriotic.

“This is not a strengthening of our country, it is not bringing the country together,” said Pelosi. “And so we have a bigger responsibility, much bigger than politics, Democrat and Republicans to put this in a place does it honor, the vows of our founders.”

Scarborough expressed doubt that partisan lines could be crossed and asked the minority leader how it could be done. Pelosi took the call for unity as an opportunity to take a shot at Republicans on trickle down economics, blaming them for treating it like a religion and following Trump off a cliff.

“Trump is an enabler for them [Republicans] and they are an enabler for Trump for that economic principle…and they sacrifice everything on that altar.” Pelosi then spoke of a compromise that was very different than the one she made when commanding a large majority in the House of Representatives from 2009-2011.

When Obamacare was being debated, Pelosi held a press conference in 2010, and said “We’ll go through the gate. If the gate’s closed we’ll go over the fence. If the fence is too high we’ll pole vault in. If that doesn’t work we’ll parachute in. We are going to get health care reform passed.”

“I always grant people their position,” said Pelosi to Scarborough. “I respect that they believe something. I don’t know what the President believes, but I respect the position.”

Scarborough again asked what issues the left and right could work on together and Pelosi cited infrastructure saying that it was usually a non-political issue, but when former President Barack Obama made suggestions on it, Republicans blocked them and made it political.

She wasn’t able to come up with a second issue both parties could work on, but she managed to take another shot at the president saying,

“I think we have to step back for a moment and just observe what one of the branches of government is doing. We have someone in the White House who is really disrupting the checks and balances system … First he will try to charm you. If that doesn’t work he bullies you. If that doesn’t work he walks away from you. Just walks away from the deal. And if that doesn’t work, he sues you.”

