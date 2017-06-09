New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joins the swarm of Democrats using ugly language to express frustration with their current political situation, saying “fuck” twice during an event at New York University Friday.

Gillibrand was addressing the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City when she used the colorful language, first in relation to President Trump.

“Has he kept his promises? No. Fuck no,” she said, according to Gizmodo’s Hamilton Nolan.

She dropped the four-letter word again during her speech, saying “Fundamentally, if we’re not helping people, we should go the fuck home.”

DNC Chairman Tom Perez and California Sen. Kamala Harris have been expanding their vocabulary as well, perhaps indicating a larger frustration within the Democratic Party. At a recent California party convention, the outgoing state party chair chair led a chant of “Fuck Donald Trump.”

