Texas AG: Media Downplaying Loretta Lynch Influencing FBI’s Clinton Email Investigation

The media is downplaying James Comey’s revelation that Loretta Lynch ordered him to mislead the public about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told The Daily Caller.

“I think it’s interesting that the media really hasn’t focused on that. They’ve only focused on Trump’s supposed problems,” Paxton said. “They have not focused on the fact that Loretta Lynch asked him [Comey] to change the language and to reclassify the investigation — or at least the language — that she was trying to influence the FBI, and yet no one cares about that, there has been no request for an investigation into that. It’s just kind of interesting.” (RELATED: Bush AG Says Lynch Made DOJ ‘An Arm Of The Clinton Campaign’)

“She was certainly trying to influence the FBI, which is not really her job. Her job is to take what they have and decide whether to prosecute,” Paxton added. “So what it sounded to me like was she wast trying to impact how that turns out before it gets to her so that maybe it’s easier for her, you know, not have an investigation, not have to deal with prosecution.”

Comey testified on Thursday that Lynch ordered him to echo the Clinton campaign’s “inaccurate” talking points on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state. (RELATED: Lynch Successfully Pressured Comey To Mislead Public Using Clinton Campaign’s ‘Inaccurate’ Talking Points)

Lynch told Comey to call the investigation a “matter” rather than an “investigation,” the former FBI director said. When he asked Lynch why, he said she dodged the question, saying: “Just call it a matter.”

Michael Mukasey, who served as attorney general under George W. Bush between 2007 and 2009, said in an interview on Friday that Lynch effectively turned the Department of Justice into an arm of the Clinton campaign.

“What makes it egregious is the fact — and I think it’s obvious that it is a fact — that the attorney general of the United States was adjusting the way the department talked about its business so as to coincide with the way the Clinton campaign talked about that business,” Mukasey said.

“In other words, it made the Department of Justice essentially an arm of the Clinton campaign. That is a betrayal of the department and of its independence to illustrate that clearly that the attorney general was essentially in the tank for Secretary Clinton.”