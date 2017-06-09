Donald Trump claimed “total and complete vindication” after James Comey’s hearing.

Though the president remained silent on Twitter for nearly 48 hours as the former FBI director testified under oath that he lied, defamed him, defamed the FBI, attempted to interfere with the investigation into Mike Flynn and fired him because of the investigation into Russian interference in the election, he issued a single tweet Friday morning.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

In his tweet, Trump echoed the statement put out by his outside counsel Marc Kasowitz shortly after Comey testified Thursday.

Kasowtiz said Trump felt vindicated because Comey confirmed that he told him he was not under investigation, but denied large portions of his testimony, including that Trump asked him for a loyalty pledge and suggested Comey ‘let Flynn go.'” (RELATED: Trump’s Outside Counsel Denies That He Asked Comey To Stop Investigating Flynn)

Trump, who reportedly only watched 45 minutes of the three-hour briefing, did not tweet or comment as Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.