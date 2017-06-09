Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns from a day trip to Ohio at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts   U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns from a day trip to Ohio at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts   

Trump Drops Regulatory Binder, Twitter Responds

Amber Athey
2:10 PM 06/09/2017

President Donald Trump picked up a “70 pound” binder filled with environmental reports before dropping it on the ground, causing Twitter users to promptly freak out.

Trump delivered a speech at the end of Infrastructure Week to draw attention to regulations that are “crippling” businesses and used the large and heavy binder of regulations as a prop to demonstrate his point.

Of course, as with anything Trump does, Twitter exploded when he dropped the binder on the floor.

