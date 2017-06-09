President Donald Trump picked up a “70 pound” binder filled with environmental reports before dropping it on the ground, causing Twitter users to promptly freak out.

President Trump flips through a binder he says is an environmental report during an infrastructure speech at the Dept. of Transportation pic.twitter.com/CWJTXoiK39 — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2017

Trump delivered a speech at the end of Infrastructure Week to draw attention to regulations that are “crippling” businesses and used the large and heavy binder of regulations as a prop to demonstrate his point.

Trump picking up parts of a “70 pound” environmental review and showing the @USDOT crowd. Holds up big binder and drops it with a thud. — Jacob Fischler (@fischlerCQ) June 9, 2017

Of course, as with anything Trump does, Twitter exploded when he dropped the binder on the floor.

*trump holding binder and flailing* bigly important business *opens it to reveal empty binder* — YuriFox (@YuriFoxie) June 9, 2017

I bet the #trumpInvestgation file is MUCH MUCH larger than the binder he just embarrassingly showed.#Trump#BindersofInvestigations#Comey — MayDay (@meckeesh) June 9, 2017

Trump showing his Leslie Knope binder at this presser in silence. — Micha (@MGBWard) June 9, 2017

Trump is currently showing a binder ( environmental report) related to building a highway.

Using props and page count again to make a point pic.twitter.com/TvmFEhrdXh — ALT Immigration (@ALT_uscis) June 9, 2017

Lol. Watching trump show another empty binder. He is as professional as a tic! — Shelley Palmer (@Shelley44019509) June 9, 2017

“Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I’m new to politics, but I’m just going to throw this binder of regulations on the floor & joke about it because…” — Adam A. Donaldson (@adamadonaldson) June 9, 2017

I flip to CNN and Trump is flipping through a cotdamn binder and cracking jokes. He looks erratic. Did they put him on some uppers?? — amERIKAna (@SouAmERIKAna) June 9, 2017

Trump with that binder like “Ugh big heavy book. Many pages. No killer graphics.” pic.twitter.com/4zm86HOKjg — Meg Bee (@oneretrocupcake) June 9, 2017

