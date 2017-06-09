Politics

Trump Remains Vague When Asked If He Taped Meetings With Comey

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins
White House Correspondent
3:37 PM 06/09/2017

Donald Trump said he would talk about whether recordings of his White House conversations exist “maybe sometime in the near future.”

During a press conference with the leader of Romania in the Rose Garden Friday, the president remained vague when he was questioned about a tweet he sent suggesting he taped conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

“I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future,” he said.

When asked about it again, Trump said: “I’m not hinting anything. I’ll tell you over a very short period of time. Oh, you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don’t worry.”

Trump also said Comey lied under oath during his testimony Thursday: “James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things he said just weren’t true.”

Donald Trump
