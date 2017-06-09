Trump Says He Is ‘100%’ Willing To Testify Under Oath About Comey [VIDEO]

President Trump said in no uncertain terms on Friday that he will testify under oath that he did not ask James Comey to back off of the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn or that he asked the former FBI director to pledge an oath of loyalty.

“He said those things under oath, would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of that?” a reporter asked Trump, referring to testimony that Comey gave on Thursday.

“100 percent,” Trump said without hesitation.

“I hardly know the man, I’m not going to say ‘I want you to pledge allegiance.’ Who would do that?” Trump added.

Asked if he would speak to special counsel Robert Mueller about his interactions with Comey, Trump said that he would “be glad to tell him what I just told you.”

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that in a Jan. 27 dinner meeting, Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty. And in a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting, Comey says that Trump asked him to find a way to end an investigation into Flynn, who had been fired the day before for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

“No, I didn’t say that, and I didn’t say the other,” Trump said Friday.

“There would be nothing wrong if I did say that, according to everybody that I’ve read today,” he added.

