President Donald Trump promised Americans Friday that his tough stance on NATO funding is working and that he is seeing “money starting to pour into NATO.”

During a joint presser with the president of Romania, Trump said his actions with NATO have inspired other countries to begin contributing more funds to joint defense.

At a 9/11 memorial dedication at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium in May, Trump called out foreign leaders for failing to give 2 percent of their GDP to NATO.

“NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations, for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense,” the president said at the time.

Now he claims those remarks have been effective in bringing in more funds.

“I will say this — that because of our actions, money is starting to pour into NATO,” Trump asserted Friday. “The money is starting to pour in.”

“Other countries are starting to realize that it is time to pay up, and they are doing that. Very proud of that fact.”

