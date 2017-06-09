According to a judicial watchdog, James Comey’s testimony Thursday proved that he is a “dirty cop” and has broken his oath to the Constitution.

Christopher Farrell, the Judicial Watch Director of Investigation explained on Fox Business Thursday night that Comey taking orders from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch severely diminished his credibility.

“Well, it’s clear the FBI director was taking directions from Hillary Clinton’s campaign because clearly the attorney general was giving him talking points,” Farrell said. “This admission today is stunning…frankly, if I were attorney general about 20 minutes after his confession today in front of the Senate Intelligence committee, deputy US Marshals would have raided his home and office.”

“We wonder why we have leakers in the government when the FBI director is playing these little games for political points or because his tender ego is bruised?” he asked rhetorically, before charging Comey with breaking his oath to the Constitution.

According to Farrell, he has talked to FBI agents who feel the same way.

“FBI agents, recently retired and actively serving, have come to me and told me that they consider Comey to be a dirty cop.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com

Follow Amber on Twitter