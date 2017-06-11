Feinstein: ‘Every Day Is A New Crisis’

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein asserted that every day there’s a new crisis under the Trump presidency during an interview with CNN’s “State of The Union” Sunday.

“Republican or Democrat, when you serve in either the House or the Senate, you are accustomed to stability in the White House,” Feinstein said.

“You are accustomed to the protocols that go along with it. You are very careful with what you do and what you say,” she continued. “All of that is out the window now, and so what we are feeling is that every day is a new crisis.”

Feinstein said that the actions of the Trump administration has a de-stabilizing affect, warning that it is getting in the way of addressing big issues.

“We’ve got a huge opioid epidemic, we’ve got healthcare that needs to be tended to,” she said.

Feinstein, who has been an ardent critic of President Donald Trump, has admitted on multiple occasions that there is still no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. When asked if she believes the president or former FBI Director James Comey, Feinstein said that at this point, she believes Comey.

The senator is facing pressure at home for her perceived moderation, according to Politico. Anti-Trump fervor among California’s leftist ranks does not always comport with Feinstein’s moderate temperament. The 83-year-old Feinstein, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, faces re-election in 2018.

