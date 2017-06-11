Gingrich Says Mueller Isn’t Neutral, Calls On Congress To Abolish Special Counsel

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on Congress to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Gingrich said it’s clear that former FBI-Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will interfere with Mueller’s ability to conduct a fair investigation.

“It’s very clear that Comey hates Trump,” Gingrich told radio host John Catsimatidis, according to The Hill. “Comey is clearly extraordinarily hostile to Trump.”

According to Gingrich, lawmakers should take action to stop the independent investigation from moving forward.

“I think Congress should now intervene, and they should abolish the independent counsel because Comey makes so clear that it’s the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to The New York Times, deliberately set up this particular situation,” he continued. “It’s very sick.”

Gingrich doubled down on his comments during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” saying the allegations against President Donald Trump are unwarranted attacks.

“I think this — this is going to be a witch hunt. I think that Comey himself, by his own testimony, tainted this particular process,” he said. “You have a director of the FBI deliberately leaking in order to create a special counsel, who we’re now supposed to believe is going to be this neutral figure. I think that’s just nonsense.”

