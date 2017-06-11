Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he believes President Trump may be the cause of his own downfall by continuing to talk inappropriately about the investigation into U.S.-Russia collusion.

The Republican from South Carolina said on CBS News’ “Face The Nation” that he doesn’t believe Trump obstructed justice when he told the former FBI Director James Comey that he “hopes” he can see through the Flynn investigation.

Nonetheless, he thinks Trump could “go down” because he cannot stop talking “inappropriately” about the investigation.

“Here’s what’s so frustrating for Republicans like me,” Graham stated. “You may be the first president in history to go down because you can’t stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that, if you were just quiet, would clear you.”

Graham complimented Trump on being able to do “big things” like immigration reform, but is worried that Trump’s foot-in-mouth syndrome could prevent him from accomplishing his agenda.

“This is not helping,” Graham asserted.

