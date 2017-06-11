MSNBC conducted street interviews Saturday to get reactions from “everyday folks” about James Comey’s recent Senate testimony, but they appear to have snuck in a top Obama campaign aide.

Late in Saturday’s show, host Richard Lui turned the broadcast over to NBC News’ Jinah Kim, who was in Los Angeles, CA snagging street interviews with local residents.

Among those interviewed were a woman who recently moved to the U.S. from the U.K., a tourist visiting LA from Kansas City, MO — and a possible Obama campaign aide.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and the fact that he would make a very specific request to have everybody else leave the office so that he would be alone with Comey, for me, speaks volumes,” a woman named Alma Marquez, identified only as a “Los Angeles Resident,” said during the segment.

Oddly enough, Marquez looks eerily similar to the same Alma Marquez who served as the CA Latino vote director for Obama’s campaign in 2008 and describes herself as a “community and political strategist.”

WATCH:

While it’s not confirmed that it’s the same person, looking at pictures side by side makes it seem highly suspect. Here is a photo of the Ms. Marquez, who worked for Obama (on the far left, next to famed feminist Gloria Steinem):

Tired of political systems controlled & rigged by men to keep women out https://t.co/thQ8B3pBba @wendycarrillo Support speaker #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/UXvOa8SJ39 — Alma Vivian Marquez (@ImAlmaMarquez) January 23, 2017

And here are stills of Marquez on MSNBC’s broadcast Saturday:

Those glasses look pretty similar.

Many have already accused networks like MSNBC and CNN of gaming “random” interviews by sneaking in experienced politicos. Richard Lui’s insistence that they were interviewing “everyday folks” Saturday while having on an Obama campaign aide and political strategist could further tarnish their credibility.

MSNBC and Alma Marquez did not answer requests for comment.

Follow Amber on Twitter