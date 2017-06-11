News Outlets Aren’t Covering Economic Progress, Trump Says

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the “fake news [mainstream media]” isn’t covering the great stock market performance and low unemployment that have occurred since election day.

“The [fake news mainstream media] doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. [Dow] up 16 percent. [Nasdaq] up 19.5 percent,” Trump tweeted. He added that the oil drilling and energy market is “way up, and regulations are way down.”