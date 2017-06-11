News Outlets Aren’t Covering Economic Progress, Trump Says

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the “fake news [mainstream media]” isn’t covering the great stock market performance and low unemployment that have occurred since election day.
“The [fake news mainstream media] doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. [Dow] up 16 percent. [Nasdaq] up 19.5 percent,” Trump tweeted. He added that the oil drilling and energy market is “way up, and regulations are way down.”
“600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3 percent. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels!” Trump continued.
Economic indicators have been positive during the nascent presidency. Consumers expressed confidence in the economy for the first time since the 2007 recession, but the Trump administration has had a tough time getting press coverage for its agenda.
The White House dubbed this past week “Infrastructure Week,” however, the administration’s push for infrastructure reforms was overshadowed by former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony. Following his tweet about the “fake news” ignoring his successes, he called Comey’s actions “cowardly.” (RELATED: ‘Cowardly’ Comey: Trump Attacks Former FBI Chief On Twitter)