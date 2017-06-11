Trump’s United Kingdom Visit In Peril Over Protest Fears, British Media Says

President Donald Trump has informed British Prime Minister Theresa May that he wants to delay his planned visit to the United Kingdom because he is concerned about widespread public protests, according to a Sunday report by The Guardian.

Trump told May during a recent telephone call that his visit to England could be postponed indefinitely, according to a source who overheard the conversation — or at least half of it.

May was caught off guard by Trump’s statement, the source said.

Jeremy Corbyn, Britain’s Labour Party leader, applauded the reports of Trump’s cancelled state visit.

A British government spokeswoman refused to comment on news of the postponed Trump visit.

“We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations,” the government mouthpiece told The Guardian. “The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the U.K. and there is no change to those plans.”

In a statement, the White House also dismissed The Guardian’s report.

“The President has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May,” Trump’s representatives said. “That subject never came up on the call.”

Jenna Johnson, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s response to The Guardian’s report late Sunday afternoon.

Liberal British politicians have suggested that Trump won’t visit the United Kingdom because he fears the possibility of rampant street protests by British people who don’t like him.

“Trump is clearly terrified of the British public,” said Tim Farron, the leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats, according to BBC News.

“He knows that the British people find his politics appalling and that they won’t be scared to make their views known,” Farron also declared. “Theresa May should be embarrassed that she was so quick to offer Trump a state visit. Now neither of them want to be seen with the other.”

May, the British prime minister, had invited Trump to make a state visit to Great Britain days after his inauguration in January. She extended the invitation to Trump and his wife Melania on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, she said.

The White House and the British government had agreed in principle to arrange Trump’s visit to England. No date has been set.

Speculation in British media was that the visit would occur in October.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump had initially hoped to ride through the streets of London in a gold-plated, horse-drawn carriage.

Johnson, the Washington Post reporter, recalled that Trump faced noteworthy protests when he visited Scotland in 2016, when he was running for president.

As Trump debates a U.K. trip, don’t forget how he was welcomed to Scotland nearly a year ago in late June 2016… pic.twitter.com/NlT7doQpBq — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) June 11, 2017

Earlier this month, Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan for Khan’s response to the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks perpetrated by Islamic terrorists. Trump appeared to misquote Khan in a tweet. (RELATED: Trump Goes After London’s Mayor Following Terror Attack)

Khan responded in part by asking the United Kingdom government to withdraw the invitation to Trump to visit.

