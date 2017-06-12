Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer filmed a funny spoof of President Trump’s cabinet meeting where his senior-level officials praised his leadership.

Trump held a cabinet meeting in the White House on Monday and invited each member of the roundtable to deliver remarks, essentially leading to a contest of who could say the nicest thing about their boss.

“It’s the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is keeping his word to the American people, and assembling a team that’s bringing real change, real prosperity, real strength back to our nation,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who is apparently in danger of losing his job, told Trump he is grateful for “the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

Schumer gathered some of his staffers to film a spoof of the meeting and mocked the one-upping.

“Michelle, how did my hair look coming out of the gym this morning?” Schumer joked.

“You have great hair. Nobody has better hair than you,” his staffer responded.

WATCH:

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

A male staffer, apparently playing the role of Priebus, interrupts and tells Schumer, “Before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

The staffers then erupt into laughter, ending the video.

