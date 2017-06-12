Clinton Ally Stood Up To Trump, Or At Least That’s What He Claims

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe reported that he stood up to President Donald Trump in a meeting of the National Governor’s Association in February.

The governor campaigned heavily for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, and he did not pass up the opportunity to criticize the Republican president to his face, according to a Politico interview released Monday.

“I looked him face to face, four inches from his eyeballs, and said, ‘Everything you have done has hurt my economy,'” McAulliffe told Trump.

The outgoing Democratic governor didn’t say what was the president’s response, but McAulliffe wasn’t reappointed to the Council of Governors in May, a move that he believes happened because he stood up to the president.

The Virginia governor found himself in the middle of the Clinton email scandal when it became known that his political action committee donated $467,500 to Dr. Jill McCabe’s state Senate campaign. McCabe is married to Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, who was a member of the task force charged with the Clinton investigation.

