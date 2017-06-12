DC Attorney General Suing Trump Is A Big Clinton And Obama Donor

The attorney general for Washington, D.C. who filed a lawsuit against President Trump on Monday is a major Democratic donor and gave thousands of dollars to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as recently as last year.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh filed a lawsuit against the president on Monday, accusing him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by receiving payments from foreign leaders through his businesses.

Racine isn’t quite a neutral party, however — he has a long record as a Democratic donor and gave thousands of dollars to liberal politicians including Clinton, former President Barack Obama, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Racine gave $2,300 to Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and then donated another $2,700 to Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign just last February. Racine also gave thousands of dollars to both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

FEC filings list four different donations from Racine to Kamala Harris in 2015. Racine gave a total of $3,000 to Harris’ 2016 Senate campaign, according to FEC records.

In 2011 and 2012 alone, Racine gave $10,000 to the Democratic National Committee, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Other Democratic senators that Racine has given money to include Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Marker Warner, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and former Nevada Senator Harry Reid.