Kellyanne: Comey Said Lynch’s Request Made Him Feel ‘Queasy’ But He Still Did It

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed former FBI Director James Comey for complying with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s directive to publicly describe the Clinton email investigation as a “matter” — a term that Comey said aligned with the Clinton campaign’s “inaccurate” spin on the investigation.

“Comey told the whole world he acceded to those wishes, it made him feel ‘queazy’ but he had no problem doing that. This is a man who admitted he leaked a memo to hurt this president and that he admitted to agreeing to Loretta Lynch’s request to downgrade, essentially, something that was an investigation to be calling it a matter,” Conway said, before pivoting to hammer Lynch, Bill Clinton and the Democratic party. (RELATED: Bush AG: Lynch ‘Betrayal’ Made DOJ ‘An Arm Of The Clinton Campaign’)

“It also goes back to the tarmac meeting between Lynch and President Bill Clinton. It takes about four and a half minutes, not 45 minutes to talk about golf and the grandkids, a couple selfies included. I think those questions have always swirled around. and I think what Senator Feinstein as a Democrat did is very refreshing because the Democrats, now they basically say the word Russia more than they say America. They are obsessive about this,” Conway said. (RELATED: Dem Senator Wants Investigation Into Lynch Interference On Clinton Email Investigation)

“They are obstructionists and they’re gonna have to go home and face their constituents at some point when they say ‘what was your message?’ They have no message. No direction. No leader. No compunction to try to cooperate with this White House or the Republican majority in both houses. Republican governors and Republican state legislators across the board,” she continued.

“There is no willingness to cross over and support what I would say are even nonpartisan issues like air traffic control and reform, Ivanka and her father’s workplace initiatives this week, workforce development. We can’t get people to say ‘hey, skills training, technical vocational education great idea. I will cross over and support.'”

WATCH: