NBC News’ Megyn Kelly previewed a strange interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones Sunday night where the two discussed conspiracy theories surrounding 9/11 and the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the interview was Kelly’s calm and polite demeanor, despite Jones’ insistence that 9/11 was an inside job and that scientists are creating animal-human hybrids.

“Sandy Hook?” Kelly asked of Jones in a roundup of his various conspiracy theories.

“That’s complicated because I’ve had debates where we devil’s advocates said the whole story is true, then I’ve had debates where I’ve said none of it is true,” Jones responded.

“When you say parents faked their children’s death, people get very angry,” Kelly said, almost in a childlike tone.

When Jones tried to pivot to talk about “evil wars,” Kelly responded with a soft smile, “That’s a dodge.”

“That doesn’t excuse what you did and said about Newtown,” she continued in almost a mocking tone. “You know it.”

Kelly even laughed with Jones when he said she doesn’t cover “any of the important stuff” like animal-human hybrids.

“And that was the subdued part!” Kelly proclaimed of the preview.

WATCH:

