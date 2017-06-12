SPOILER ALERT: Brooke Baldwin Exploits Putin-Trump Narrative

On Monday, Brooke Baldwin demonstrated the extent of her journalistic integrity with a — SPOILER ALERT — overtly anti-Trump biased segment on her show.

But criticizing the ban alone was not enough. CNN, the self-proclaimed “most trusted name in news,” cannot get enough of the Trump/Russia collusion narrative, so much so that they managed to slip it a discussion on the travel ban.

Baldwin nodded her head enthusiastically when one guest stated, “Putin and the Russians are doing a little victory dance,” before sharing her own opinion on the matter, “If I had a penny for every time that someone came on my show lately and talked about Putin and made your precise point. Yeah, I agree.”

The irony in this statement seems to escape Baldwin, who is payed a lot more than mere pennies to spew Russia collusion rhetoric on a daily basis. Or perhaps Baldwin is, in fact, only paid in pennies, in which case she would be the only anchor at CNN who is appropriately compensated.