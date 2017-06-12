Cynthia Nixon, who won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress, gave a shout-out to anti-Trump activists during her acceptance speech.

Nixon, who also starred in Sex and the City, won the award for her work in the play “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes.”

During her speech, Nixon said the 1939 play touches on modern political times, clearly hinting at the Donald Trump presidency.

“It is a privilege to appear in Lillian Hellman’s eerily prescient play in this specific moment in history,” Nixon said. “Eighty years ago, [Hellman] wrote, ‘There are people who eat the Earth, and eat all the people on it, and other people who just stand around and watch them do it.'”

“My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it,” she declared.

Her dedication roused heavy applause from the celebrity audience.

WATCH:

