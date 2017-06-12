Trump Announces Eight Nominations For US Attorneys

President Donald Trump announced his nominations Monday for eight US Attorney openings.

All 93 US Attorney positions are currently unfilled as they either resigned shortly after President Trump’s inauguration or were dismissed. These eight individuals mark the first wave of candidates to fill these empty positions.

D. Michael Dunavant will be nominated to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. He has served as the district attorney general for the 25th Judicial District in Tennessee since 2006.

Trump plans to nominate Louis V. Franklin, Sr. to serve as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. Franklin has been a federal prosecutor in that district for almost 27 years.

Justin E. Herdman will be nominated to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. He is a former federal prosecutor and currently a partner in the investigations and white collar practice group at Jones Day.

John W. Huber will be nominated to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Utah. He is currently the interim US Attorney for that district.

Brian J. Kuester is the nominee for the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. He has served as the district attorney for District 27 in Oklahoma since 2011.

Trump also will nominate the current deputy general counsel for the Department of Treasury, Jessie K. Liu, to serve as US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Richard W. Moore, the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority, will be nominated to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. He was nominated to the position by President George W. Bush in 2003.

President Trump plans to nominate Jay E. Town to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He currently is a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.