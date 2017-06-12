The White House has refuted the idea that President Trump is considering dismissing special counsel Robert Mueller, who was recently appointed to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Senior administration officials batted down the notion that Trump was considering firing Mueller after Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media and a friend of the president’s, alleged that he was thinking about it during an appearance on “PBS Newshour” Monday.

“I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel,” Ruddy said. “I think he’s weighing that option. I think it’s pretty clear by what one of his lawyers said on television recently.”

“I personally think it would be a very significant mistake, even though I don’t think there’s a justification,” he added.

Ruddy also claimed the president interviewed Mueller for FBI director days before he was appointed to be special counsel: “The president did talk with him in the days before he was named special counsel. I think there’s a conflict there.”

Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: “Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the President regarding this issue. With respect to this subject, only the President or his attorneys are authorized to comment.”

“Chris speaks for himself,” a second senior administration official told the Daily Caller. “He did not meet or speak with POTUS today.”

The second official added that they were not aware of any meetings between Trump and Ruddy this week, though he was spotted exiting the West Wing Monday.

Ruddy declined to comment on the record for this article.