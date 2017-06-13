DRAMA: Sessions Calls Russian Allegation ‘An Appalling And Detestable Lie’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the allegation that he colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election “an appalling and detestable lie” during his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The attorney general denied that he has ever publicly misrepresented his interactions with Russian government officials, or that he is aware of any efforts to impede an investigation into Russian influence-peddling.

WATCH:

“I was your colleague in this body for 20 years … and the suggestion that I participated in any collusion, that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honor for 35 years, to undermine the integrity of our democratic process is an appalling and detestable lie,” he said.

The AG’s testimony comes just days after former FBI Director James Comey’s dramatic testimony before the same panel.

