ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 15: Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff arrives to greet supporters at a campaign office as he runs for Georgia's 6th Congressional District in a special election to replace Tom Price, who is now the secretary of Health and Human Services on April 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The election on April 18th will fill the congressional seat that has been held by a Republican since the 1970s. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)   

GOP Super PAC Releases Fiery Last Ad For Georgia Special Election [VIDEO]

3:42 PM 06/13/2017

A GOP super PAC that raised over $7 million for Georgia’s special election launched its final TV ad Tuesday, one week from voting day.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) has raised over $7 million for the election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff for Congress.

The PAC has been running ads attacking Ossoff since March, saying he was too young and inexperienced, he misrepresented national security credentials, and also mentioned the fact Ossoff is not actually from the 6th district of Georgia nor currently lives there.

Tuesday’s ad mentioned how Ossoff refused to participate in a CNN debate “because he doesn’t want to answer the tough questions.” Ossoff’s campaign has said that it would only participate in debates moderated by “the metro Atlanta press corps,” according to the Associated Press.

WATCH:

The race for the 6th District, previously represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, has become the most expensive House race in United States history.

