GOP Super PAC Releases Fiery Last Ad For Georgia Special Election [VIDEO]

A GOP super PAC that raised over $7 million for Georgia’s special election launched its final TV ad Tuesday, one week from voting day.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) has raised over $7 million for the election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff for Congress.

The PAC has been running ads attacking Ossoff since March, saying he was too young and inexperienced, he misrepresented national security credentials, and also mentioned the fact Ossoff is not actually from the 6th district of Georgia nor currently lives there.

Tuesday’s ad mentioned how Ossoff refused to participate in a CNN debate “because he doesn’t want to answer the tough questions.” Ossoff’s campaign has said that it would only participate in debates moderated by “the metro Atlanta press corps,” according to the Associated Press.

WATCH:

The race for the 6th District, previously represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, has become the most expensive House race in United States history.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].