Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings Monday evening.

The congressman from New York was delivering a speech on the House floor Monday when he went on a rant about white supremacy and hate crimes being perpetuated by Trump’s presidency.

“We’re wondering why were so many people who worship at the altar of white supremacy drawn to Donald Trump’s campaign?” Jeffries asked. “What was it about this individual that so many folks dripping in hatred flocked to his candidacy?”

Jeffries tried to qualify his statements but somehow ended up going even further left.

“That’s not to say that every American who voted for Donald Trump is a racist,” he asserted. “We do know that every racist in America voted for Donald Trump.”

“This president has a responsibility to address the rise in hate crimes that have taken place on his watch, whether or not his election is directly connected to it,” Jeffries concluded.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter