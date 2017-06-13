Northam Wins Democratic Virginia Primary, Republican Race Still Too Close To Call

Sitting Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam easily defeated former Rep. Tom Perriello in the Virginia Democratic Primary for governor Tuesday.

Northam led the Democratic race with 55.2 percent, earning a wider than expected victory over Perriello, who only earned 44.8 percent. Polling before the race was largely divided. Perriello led in four of the latest seven polls taken in the race since May, and Northam took the lead in the remaining three.

Perriello officially conceded the race via his official Twitter account Tuesday evening.

Congratulations to @RalphNortham. Let’s go win this thing—united. Let’s take back the House and ensure VA remains a firewall against hate. — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) June 14, 2017

National progressives like Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Perriello, but Northam dominated in state leadership endorsements. Clinton ally and current Governor Terry McAuliffe endorsed the sitting Lieutenant Governor.

The Washington Post officially called the race with 89.3 percent of the precincts reporting.

Gillespie polled below both Democratic challenge unanimously in the May polls, earning only 38 percent compared to Northam’s 49 percent, and 37 percent compared to Perriello’s 50 percent in the latest WaPo poll.

Gillespie dominated his challengers in fundraising efforts. He raised $1.9 million as of the April filing, according to the Daily Press. Stewart raised $306,500, and Wagner garnered only $59,830.

Progressive-backed Perriello raised $1.7 million as of April, and Northam earned $1.4 million, although it should be noted that he was unable to accept campaign donations during the state’s legislative session this spring.

This post will be updated when the Republican race is called.

