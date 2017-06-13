Trump Bashes Court For Upholding Travel Ban Block

President Donald Trump chastised the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Twitter early Tuesday morning for upholding a Hawaii Judge’s March ruling that blocked the implementation of Trump’s proposed travel ban.

Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Ironically, the court’s opinion cited one of Trump’s tweets in an effort to demonstrate the president believes it is the seven predominantly Muslim nations included in the executive order that are “inherently dangerous,” rather than considering the 180 million individuals who he barred from entering the country.”

That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

In the opinion filed Tuesday the court argued that while the president has “broad powers to control the entry of aliens,” he overstepped in issuing the executive order because he failed to demonstrate the necessity of the travel ban.

“There is no finding that present vetting standards are inadequate, and no finding that absent the improved vetting procedures there likely will be harm to our national interests.”

