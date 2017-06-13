President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet Tuesday that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch broke the law through the way she handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection,” Trump tweeted. “Totally illegal!”

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last week that Lynch pressured him to downplay the investigation into Clinton. He said that Lynch authorized Comey to investigate Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, but told him to “call it a matter.”

Comey went on to say that this demand from Lynch “concerned” him, “because that language tracked the way the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning.” The former FBI director later agreed with Texas Sen. John Cornyn that Lynch had a “conflict of interest” in the investigation.

The White House did not immediately return an inquiry about whether the president wants Lynch to be charged with a crime.