All House Votes Canceled After Congressional Shooting

The U.S. House of Representatives officially canceled all scheduled votes Wednesday after a shooting at a Republican practice for the congressional baseball game.

The House was originally supposed to meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business with votes expected from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and then again after 4:15 p.m., according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s official scheduling website. But House leadership announced that the House would not hold any votes Wednesday because of the shooting.

All votes in the House cancelled today

An unknown shooter began shooting into the Republican practice early Wednesday, injuring congressional staffers and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Witnesses on the scene report that the shooter got off at least 50 shots before he was stopped and apprehended by local police.

President Trump said that he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting in an official announcement, and offered his thoughts and prayers to those injured during the shooting.

All of the victims appear to be in stable condition, but two individuals including Scalise were airlifted to Medstar Washington Hospital Center, according to a release from Scalise’s office.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues,” the statement read. “We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.”

