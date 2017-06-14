Politics
A suppressed SigSauer rifle rests on a bench at Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas, Va. Bobby Cox, director of government strategy at SigSauer, says the company makes suppressors for all its commercially available firearms. (PHOTO: Will Racke/TheDCNF)   A suppressed SigSauer rifle rests on a bench at Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas, Va. Bobby Cox, director of government strategy at SigSauer, says the company makes suppressors for all its commercially available firearms. (PHOTO: Will Racke/TheDCNF)   

Atlantic Editor Uses Tragedy To Push Nonsensical Law To ‘Conceal’ Rifles

Michael Bastasch
Michael Bastasch
06/14/2017

Atlantic Editor David Frum wasted no time using news that a Republican lawmaker was shot while at baseball practice to advocate for more gun control.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was shot at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va., and Frum took the opportunity to bash the state’s lax gun laws — despite a lack of evidence of how the shooter obtained a rifle.

There was a terrible fire in London.. Would any British person say in the aftermath “this is not the time to discuss fire safety?”

Contrary to Frum’s claims, however, Virginia does have background checks for people purchasing firearms from licensed retailers. Frum also didn’t seem to understand that Virginia doesn’t require permits for concealed carry “long guns” because rifles can’t be concealed in any meaningful sense.

Virginia has used a “Firearms Transaction Program” since 1989 to conduct instantaneous background checks on gun sellers and buyers in the state. Even state law enforcement officers must consent to background checks.

Rifles, or “long guns,” can be up to three feet long. It’s not really practical to “conceal” them as you would a handgun. States license concealed carry handguns because they can be stashed in purses or bags, hiding them from view.

Twitter users were quick to criticize Frum.

Frum issued a correction after a barrage of criticism. He noted how there’s no background checks for private gun sales, not gun stores sales, which do undergo background checks.

Private gun sellers can request voluntary background checks from police.

