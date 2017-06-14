HappyDeathDay Trending On Twitter After Congressional Shooting

“HappyDeathDay” was the trending topic on Twitter shortly after Wednesday’s shooting at the Republican practice for the Congressional baseball game early Wednesday.

The topic was trending as part of an advertising campaign by Universal Pictures for its upcoming slasher film “Happy Death Day.”

Hey @twitter maybe this isn’t the best time for this promotion pic.twitter.com/MDgehC0sN7 — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) June 14, 2017

The other two topics on the trending list were “Alexandria,” which is the city where the shooting occurred, and “Scalise.” Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during the event, and a small number of staffers were also injured before the unknown shooter was apprehended by police.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News that there were at least 50 shots, and he identified the weapon as an AR-15, which is a semi-automatic rifle. The senator also asserted that the damage would have been much worse if Scalise wasn’t in attendance, due to the heightened security presence required with a member of congressional leadership.

