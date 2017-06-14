Rep Describes Possible Suspect: ‘Looked Like He Was Preparing To Start His Workday’ [VIDEO]

As Republican Rep. Bill Johnson left the GOP baseball practice Wednesday, he noticed a man who he thinks might have been the one to open fire a short time later.

“As I was leaving the complex and had pulled out on the street that parallels the parking lot there at the baseball complex there was a white male who was very lethargically, slowly, getting in and out of his van parked along the street,” Johnson said on Fox News.

Johnson normally wouldn’t have thought anything of the incident, he said, but he gave a detailed description of the man in light of what happened after he left.

“Now I didn’t speak to this individual, I didn’t see any weapons,” Johnson said. “The only reason I noted it was because I had to slow down and wait for him to kind of meander out of the middle of the street back toward his van, and I would have never thought about it had I not heard about this incident.”

“He was just an average white male, probably 5’10 or so 5’11 something along those lines in height — looked like he was preparing to start his workday. He had a pouch, like a burlap bag, a small burlap bag in his hand. At least that’s what it looked like. I only saw him for a few seconds.”

He continued: “Seems to me he was wearing some kind of white, predominantly in white. It may have even been a — and again I cannot be one hundred percent certain — it may have been a like a white coverall that painters wear or something like that.”

Witnesses to the shooting have given conflicting accounts about the shooter, but consensus is he was a white male.

The Fox host weighed in: “He could have been a contractor or he could have been suspicious.”

