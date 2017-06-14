Shooter’s Facebook Group Celebrates Attack

An anti-Republican Facebook group celebrated the GOP baseball practice shooting committed by one of its members.

James T. Hodgkinson, who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others during a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, was a member of a left-wing Facebook group called “Terminate The Republican Party.”

He was a regular commenter in the group, and some members decided to celebrate his disgusting act in a post.

“And it’s one, two, three shots you’re out at the old ball game!!!” member Mari-Ellen Cain wrote.

The post had 13 reactions, most of them “likes” and “hahas.”

Darryl W. Riley commented, “Lol…this was no surprise. We all knew this was gonna happen.”

Robert Blanch responded, “maybe a few real good ones n they will start worrying bout people and not their buddies.”

The shooter had a history of commenting anti-Republican memes in the group.

“This country is full of hateful racists,” Hodgkins wrote in the group in September.

