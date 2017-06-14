Vox, Daily Kos Co-Founder Blames GOP Shooting On Republicans — Not Left-Wing Shooter

The co-founder of left-wing websites Vox and Daily Kos knew exactly who to blame for left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter James T. Hodgkinson opening fire on Republican congressmen and staffers Wednesday morning: the victims of the attempted mass murder.

“Republicans are getting what they want,” Markos Moulitsas wrote on Twitter, linking to a tweet from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul that quoted Fox News personality Judge Napolitano as saying, “Why do we have a Second Amendment? It’s not to shoot deer. It’s to shoot at the government when it becomes tyrannical!”

Moulitas is one of the co-founders of Vox Media, although he later departed to found his own, even more left-wing website, Daily Kos, which has published articles like “Why I’m not for ‘sensible’ gun control” that call for outright gun bans.

The 66-year-old Hodgkinson wounded several people in the shooting, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Hodgkinson was an ardent opponent of President Donald Trump, whom he referred to as a “traitor,” and volunteered on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Sen. Paul was among dozens of Republican politicians present at the scene. If not for the attendance of Scalise — whose leadership position comes with a security detail — “it would have been a massacre,” Paul said afterwards.

The shooting is just the latest incident in a rising pattern of violence against Republicans. (RELATED: Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice Latest In Pattern Of Violence Against Republicans)

Many on the left, however, were quick to blame Wednesday’s violence on guns. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, for example, went to the scene of the shooting to demand stricter gun control, falsely claiming that 93 million people a day die from gun violence.