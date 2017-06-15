Anti-Trump Legal Group Spends $25 Million Opening DC Office

Pro-LGBT legal advocacy group Lambda Legal announced Thursday it plans to spend $25 million on its Washington, D.C. office’s opposition to President Donald Trump.

The office is already open, and former Department of Justice attorney Sharon McGowan was selected to head the location. Lambda Legal announced it plans to spend the $25 million over the course of the next four years, according to a Thursday report from Politico.

“We are there to make sure that while all these other fires are burning, they’re not coming for us,” McGowan told Politico. “While they’re not setting our house on fire, they’re poisoning our pool.”

“Wherever we can sue,” McGowan said, “we certainly will.”

Although the Trump administration has so far been kind towards the LGBT community, the group plans to vehemently oppose Trump appointments to federal courts nationwide who they believe will hurt LGBT advocacy.

“This is what the beginning of the end of the courts look like – if we don’t plant the flag and make clear that nominees like this are beyond the pale, then we’re going to see more of the same,” McGowan said.’

The group currently has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The D.C. office recently challenged Trump’s appointment of Valerie Huber to the position of chief of staff to the assistant secretary for Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last Thursday.

Lambda Legal argued that Huber’s background is in “harmful” abstinence-only education.

“Valerie Huber is a dangerous choice for such an important job within the Department of Health and Human Services, a department dedicated to the health and well-being of the public. Her history of pushing anti-LGBTQ propaganda in schools is despicable and disqualifying,” McGowan said in an official statement at the time.

