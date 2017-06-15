Clinton Prosecutor: Can’t Pin Obstruction On Trump

Ken Starr, the former independent counsel charged with investigating President Bill Clinton, told CNN’s New Day Thursday that there is not enough evidence to bring an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

“It’s too soon to tell. From what I’ve seen — and of course we don’t know a whole lot — the answer is no,” Starr said, when asked if one could bring reasonably bring a case against the embattled president.

Starr’s comments come one day after the Washington Post reported that Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Russia inquiry, is investigating the president for obstruction.

Obstruction issues emerged during a Feb. 14 meeting in the Oval Office, when the president told former FBI Director James Comey that he hoped his disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn would elude criminal prosecution.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the president told Comey, according to testimony the former director gave before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence June 8. The president cleared the room of senior administration officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Though Starr says the president’s words are open to interpretation — and do not evince the “corrupt mindset” necessary for an obstruction charge — other individuals have been convicted of obstruction on the basis of expressing “hope.”

