Obama Homeland Security Chief Called To Testify In Russia Probe

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson will field questions Wednesday from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Johnson, who served under President Barack Obama from 2013 until 2017, will likely be questioned about Russian attempts to hack U.S. election systems.

Johnson testified Monday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed hearing but his upcoming testimony in front of the House will be public, according to Politico.

Johnson’s upcoming testimony comes as the House Intelligence Committee works to schedule closed depositions with key witnesses. The committee was supposed to depose ten witnesses in June, but they were delayed as a result of partisan disagreements on the committee.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are both investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Department of Justice is also pursuing a separate independent investigation led by special counselor Robert Mueller.

Mueller met with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday to “deconflict” their investigations.

