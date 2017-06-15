Politics
The Supreme Court held a special sitting on June 15, 2017, for the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended as guests of the Court. The President and First Lady with Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and his wife, Mrs. Louise Gorsuch, and other members of the Supreme Court in the Justices' Conference Room at a courtesy visit prior to the investiture ceremony. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)   

POTUS Visits SCOTUS For Gorsuch Investiture

Photo of Kevin Daley
Kevin Daley
Legal Affairs Reporter
6:17 PM 06/15/2017

President Donald Trump and the First Lady visited the Supreme Court to attend the investiture of Justice Neil Gorsuch, the president’s first appointee to the federal bench.

The Thursday visit was Trump’s first to the Supreme Court. Though Gorsuch has been hearing cases since joining the bench in April, he was formally commissioned Thursday.

Trump chatted briefly with the justices in advance of the courtroom ceremony, and stood for pictures with court photographers.

From L to R, Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, President Donald Trump, and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor. (Fred Schilling/ Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)

Much of the conservative legal firmament was present for the day’s proceedings. Former Republican Attorneys General Edwin Meese, John Ashcroft, Alberto Gonzalez, and Michael Mukasey, chatted fraternally near the front of courtroom, while the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, the high guru of judicial selection, sat in regal style with a smattering of conservative-aligned litigators and advocates, among them Ken Starr, independent counsel-turned scourge of the Clinton administration. Incoming Solicitor General Noel Francisco and White House Counsel Don McGahn greeted guests in reserved seats.

Assorted GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee arrived at a steady clip, including Sens. Orrin Hatch, John Cornyn, Lindsay Graham, Jeff Flake, Thom Tillis, and Ted Cruz. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was also present.

At 2:00 Justice Gorsuch processed into the courtroom behind Scott Harris, the Clerk of the Supreme Court, and was seated in a leather chair in the well of the courtroom. The president and Mrs. Trump entered shortly thereafter. Trump’s bouncy orange hair crested breezily across the heads of the assembled dignitaries. He was seated near Justice John Paul Stevens, who left the bench in 2010.

The justices entered moments after the president took his seat. Chief Justice John Roberts scanned the room approvingly, while Justice Elena Kagan, seated near Gorsuch at the far left of the bench, shot a smile to her new colleague.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, adorned in traditional morning coat, rose and asked the Chief Justice to accept Gorsuch’s commission. At the chief’s bidding, Harris read the commission to a silent courtroom — the president’s signature, a mammoth bold and black, was visible through the paper from across press gallery. Roberts then administered the oath to the new junior justice.

Roberts and Gorsuch appeared at the ceremony’s conclusion under a bright sun in the Court’s marble plaza.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch at the Supreme Court on June 15, 2017. (Kevin Daley/Daily Caller News Foundation)

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch at the Supreme Court on June 15, 2017. (Kevin Daley/Daily Caller News Foundation)

Roberts and Gorsuch exchange pleasantries before in the plaza of the Supreme Court. (Kevin Daley/Daily Caller News Foundation.)

Gorsuch greets his wife Louise after his investiture. (Kevin Daley/Daily Caller News Foundation)

The Supreme Court’s term will end later this month.

