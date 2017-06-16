Ahead of Megyn Kelly’s Sunday night interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones, Jones released about 30 minutes of private conversations he had with Kelly prior to the interview.

Calling her a “modern-day Medusa,” Jones alleged that Kelly essentially tricked him into doing the interview.

The audio of their conversations does reveal Kelly being fairly complimentary to Jones, bringing up the custody case with his children to butter him up.

“The reason you are interesting me to be is because I followed your custody case and I think you had a very good point about the way the media was covering it and for some reason treated you and your family and what was going on as fair game when they never would have done that to — if you will — a mainstream media figure,” she said, “And I saw a different side of you in that whole thing.”

“The comments I heard from you during the course of that trial and the plea to the media to be respectful to you and your kids just reminded me you’re just like anybody,” she continued. “You’re a dad. You go through the same things we go through.”

Kelly also assured Jones that when she structured her show with long-form in-depth interviews, “at the top of my list was you.”

“It’s not going to be some ‘gotcha’ hit piece. I promise you that,” Kelly said. “You’ll be fine with it. I’m not looking to portray you as some kind of boogeyman.”

Kelly has been criticized for interviewing Jones. JP Morgan pulled advertisements from NBC until the interview is aired Sunday and Kelly was uninvited from hosting a gala for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.

Kelly said the interview is trying to “shine a light on an influential figure.”

