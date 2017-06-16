Politics
A Republican supporter holds up a sign supporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)   A Republican supporter holds up a sign supporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)   

CNN Incorrectly States Only Dems Prayed At Congressional Baseball Game

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
1:48 PM 06/16/2017

CNN was called out for fake news when they incorrectly tweeted that only Democratic congressmen gathered for a prayer before Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

Should CNN issue an apology?

  Yes         No       

Login with your social identity to vote

Completing this poll entitles you to Daily Caller news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The CNN Politics account tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Members of the Democratic team gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game.”

However, as Fox News pointed out, members of both teams actually gathered for the prayer.

Shaking my head @CNN & @CNNPolitics. They really did this. They lie like this with a purpose. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/3duycYw7qx

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2017

CNN appears to have deleted their initial tweet but they didn’t issue a correction until 8:39 AM EDT Friday, at least half a day later.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: CNN, Congressional Baseball Game
  Show comments