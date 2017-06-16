CNN was called out for fake news when they incorrectly tweeted that only Democratic congressmen gathered for a prayer before Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.
The CNN Politics account tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Members of the Democratic team gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game.”
However, as Fox News pointed out, members of both teams actually gathered for the prayer.
CNN appears to have deleted their initial tweet but they didn’t issue a correction until 8:39 AM EDT Friday, at least half a day later.
Members of both teams gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game (corrects who prayed) https://t.co/OQGigBrpVQ
